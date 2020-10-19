Phillips 66 – Consensus Indicates Potential 45.4% Upside

Phillips 66 found using ticker (PSX) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 64 with the average target price sitting at 76.33. With the stocks previous close at 52.51 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 45.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 55.07 and the 200 day moving average is 64.67. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,088m. Visit the company website at: http://www.phillips66.com

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment manufactures and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, cyclohexane, styrene, and polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, and chemicals used in drilling and mining. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products comprising gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels at 13 refineries in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products consisting of gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and markets specialty products, such as petroleum coke products, waxes, solvents, and polypropylene. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn