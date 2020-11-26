Phillips 66 – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.9% Upside

Phillips 66 with ticker code (PSX) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 59 calculating the mean target price we have 69. Now with the previous closing price of 67.72 this would imply there is a potential upside of 1.9%. The 50 day MA is 53.75 and the 200 day MA is 62.94. The company has a market capitalisation of $28,942m. Find out more information at: http://www.phillips66.com

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment manufactures and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, cyclohexane, styrene, and polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, and chemicals used in drilling and mining. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products comprising gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels at 13 refineries in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products consisting of gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and markets specialty products, such as petroleum coke products, waxes, solvents, and polypropylene. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.