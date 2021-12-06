Phillips 66 – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.7% Upside

Phillips 66 with ticker code (PSX) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 107 and 77 and has a mean target at 93.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 71.38 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 76.49 while the 200 day moving average is 78.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $30,672m. Visit the company website at: https://www.phillips66.com

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment produces and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, cyclohexane, styrene, and polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, and chemicals used in drilling and mining. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products comprising gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels at 13 refineries in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products consisting of gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and markets specialty products, such as base oils and lubricants. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.