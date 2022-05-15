Twitter
Phillips 66 – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.8% Upside

Phillips 66 found using ticker (PSX) have now 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 119 and 89 calculating the mean target price we have 103.79. With the stocks previous close at 91.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 13.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 84.89 while the 200 day moving average is 78.74. The market cap for the company is $45,512m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.phillips66.com

The potential market cap would be $51,801m based on the market concensus.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment produces and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, cyclohexane, styrene, and polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, and chemicals used in drilling and mining. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products, such as gasolines, distillates, aviation, and renewable fuels at 12 refineries in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products, including gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. This segment also manufactures and markets specialty products, such as base oils and lubricants. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

