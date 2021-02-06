Phillips 66 – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.9% Upside

Phillips 66 found using ticker (PSX) have now 17 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 99 and 70 calculating the mean target price we have 80.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 71.29 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.9%. The day 50 moving average is 70.68 while the 200 day moving average is 61.44. The market cap for the company is $31,419m. Company Website: http://www.phillips66.com

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment manufactures and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, cyclohexane, styrene, and polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, and chemicals used in drilling and mining. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products comprising gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels at 13 refineries in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products consisting of gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. It also manufactures and markets specialty products, such as petroleum coke products, waxes, solvents, and polypropylene. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.