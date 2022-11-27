Phillips 66 – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

Phillips 66 found using ticker (PSX) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 155 and 102 calculating the mean target price we have 123.29. With the stocks previous close at 110.71 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.4%. The 50 day MA is 96.8 and the 200 day moving average is 90.34. The market capitalisation for the company is $52,358m. Company Website: https://www.phillips66.com

The potential market cap would be $58,308m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment produces and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, cyclohexane, styrene, and polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, and chemicals used in drilling and mining. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products, such as gasolines, distillates, aviation, and renewable fuels at 12 refineries in the United States and Europe. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products, including gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels primarily in the United States and Europe. This segment also manufactures and markets specialty products, such as base oils and lubricants. The company was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.