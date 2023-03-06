Philip Morris International Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.5% Upside

Philip Morris International Inc with ticker code (PM) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 130 and 90 and has a mean target at 111.61. With the stocks previous close at 98.36 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 13.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 101.41 and the 200 day moving average is 97.51. The market cap for the company is $153,783m. Find out more information at: https://www.pmi.com

The potential market cap would be $174,499m based on the market concensus.

Philip Morris International Inc. operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company’s product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States. The company offers its smoke-free products under the HBLENDS, EETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, Parliament HeatSticks, SENTIA, and TEREA brands, as well as the KT&G-licensed brands, Fiit, and Miix. It also sells its products under the Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, and Philip Morris brands. In addition, the company owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe and Sampoerna A in Indonesia; and Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines. The company sells its smoke-free products in 73 markets. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.