Philip Morris International Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Philip Morris International Inc found using ticker (PM) have now 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 98 and 73 with the average target price sitting at 87.8. Now with the previous closing price of 79.47 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 79.12 and the 200 moving average now moves to 74.8. The market cap for the company is $122,605m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pmi.com

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands. It also sells its products under the Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, and Philip Morris brands. In addition, the company owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna A, and Sampoerna U in Indonesia; and Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines. It markets and sells its products in the European Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia, Australia, Latin America, and Canada. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn