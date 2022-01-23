Philip Morris International Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.5% Upside

Philip Morris International Inc with ticker code (PM) have now 15 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 121 and 88 with the average target price sitting at 108.62. Now with the previous closing price of 102.02 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 94.05 and the 200 day MA is 97.11. The market capitalisation for the company is $160,229m. Company Website: https://www.pmi.com

The potential market cap would be $170,595m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands. It also sells its products under the Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, and Philip Morris brands. In addition, the company owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna A, and Sampoerna U in Indonesia; and Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines. It markets and sells its products in the European Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia, Australia, Latin America, and Canada. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.