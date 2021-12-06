Twitter
Philip Morris International Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.0% Upside

Philip Morris International Inc with ticker code (PM) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 126 and 88 with a mean TP of 108.95. Now with the previous closing price of 87.84 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.0%. The day 50 moving average is 94.42 and the 200 moving average now moves to 95.79. The market capitalisation for the company is $139,149m. Company Website: https://www.pmi.com

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands. It also sells its products under the Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, and Philip Morris brands. In addition, the company owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna A, and Sampoerna U in Indonesia; and Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines. It markets and sells its products in the European Union, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia, Australia, Latin America, and Canada. Philip Morris International Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

