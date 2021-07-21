PGIM Global Short Duration High – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.2% Upside

PGIM Global Short Duration High with ticker code (GHM) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 19 and has a mean target at 22.67. With the stocks previous close at 13.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 71.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.93 and the 200 day moving average is 14.76. The market cap for the company is $143m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.graham-mfg.com

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Asia, South America, and internationally. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.