Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

PFSweb – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

PFSweb found using ticker (PFSW) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 12 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 10.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 40.5%. The 50 day MA is 6.73 and the 200 day moving average is 7.13. The company has a market cap of $141m. Find out more information at: http://www.pfsweb.com

PFSweb, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology and data strategy services comprising commerce development, orchestrated services, data strategy, quality assurance, and training; and order to cash service, consisting of technology collaboration, information management, payments, business-to-business financial management, and direct-to-consumer financial management. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, pop-up distribution centers, and kitting and assembly; and customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, consumer electronics, quick-serve restaurants, telecommunications, computer and office products, technology manufacturing, and other industries. PFSweb was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.