Pfizer – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.1% Upside

Pfizer found using ticker (PFE) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 35 with the average target price sitting at 41.33. With the stocks previous close at 36.55 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 36.56 while the 200 day moving average is 36.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $210,884m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pfizer.com

Pfizer Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands. The company also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease, and tick-borne encephalitis under the Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13 (pediatric/adult), FSME-IMMUN, Nimenrix, and Trumenba brands; biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, and Eucrisa brands; and amyloidosis, hemophilia, and endocrine diseases under the Vyndaqel/Vyndamax, BeneFIX, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands. In addition, the company is involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, and individual provider offices, as well as disease control and prevention centers. The company has collaboration and/or co-promotion agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company and Astellas Pharma US; a licensing agreement with Akcea Therapeutics, Inc; a strategic alliance with Verily Life Sciences LLC; collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Valneva SE; a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with IDEAYA Biosciences; a material transfer and collaboration agreement with BioNTech SE; a clinical supply collaboration with Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd; a research collaboration and license agreement with BioInvent International AB; and a multi-target drug discovery collaboration with Sosei Group Corporation. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

