Pfizer – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.9% Upside

Pfizer found using ticker (PFE) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 53 and 36 calculating the mean target price we have 41.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 34.56 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 35.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.13. The market capitalisation for the company is $191,431m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pfizer.com

Pfizer Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands. The company also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as pneumococcal disease, meningococcal disease, and tick-borne encephalitis under the Prevnar 13/Prevenar 13 (pediatric/adult), FSME-IMMUN, Nimenrix, and Trumenba brands; biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, and Eucrisa brands; and amyloidosis, hemophilia, and endocrine diseases under the Vyndaqel/Vyndamax, BeneFIX, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands. In addition, the company is involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, and individual provider offices, as well as disease control and prevention centers. The company has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Astellas Pharma US, Myovant Sciences Ltd., Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, Verily Life Sciences LLC, Merck KGaA, Valneva SE, IDEAYA Biosciences, BioNTech SE, Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, BioInvent International AB, Sosei Group Corporation, LianBio, and Imcyse S.A. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.