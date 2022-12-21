Pets at Home Group PLC 28.4% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Pets at Home Group PLC with ticker (LON:PETS) now has a potential upside of 28.4% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 370 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Pets at Home Group PLC share price of 265 GBX at opening today (21/12/2022) indicates a potential upside of 28.4%. Trading has ranged between 255 (52 week low) and 480 (52 week high) with an average of 1,828,876 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,340,415,246.



Pets at Home Group Plc is a United Kingdom-based pet care company. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group and Central. The Retail segment comprises the retailing of pet products purchased online and in-store, pet sales, grooming services and insurance products. The Vet Group segment comprises First Opinion practices. The Central segment includes the veterinary telehealth business. The Company’s brands include Pets at Home, Vets4Pets and the Groom Room. Its omnichannel retailing business operates from the United Kingdom Pets at Home store network. The Company offers full dog grooming, baths, microchipping and nail clipping, through its Groom Room salons. Its subsidiaries include South Shields Quays Vets4Pets Limited, Companion Care (Barnsley Cortonwood) Limited, Crewe Vets4Pets Limited, Lancaster Vets4Pets Limited, Companion Care (Ely) Limited, Kendal Vets4Pets Limited, Denbigh Vets4Pets Limited, Runcorn Vets4Pets Limited and Huddersfield Vets4Pets Limited.







