Pets at Home Group PLC 13.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Pets at Home Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PETS) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Pets at Home Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 275 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 13.3% from the opening price of 242.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 50.8 points and decreased 11.6 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 317.08 GBX while the year low share price is currently 136.1 GBX.

Pets at Home Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 290.40 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 238.09. There are currently 500,000,000 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,208,791. Market capitalisation for LON:PETS is £1,185,299,987 GBP.

