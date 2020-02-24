Pets at Home Group PLC 0.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by Berenberg

Pets at Home Group PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PETS) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Pets at Home Group PLC are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Berenberg have set a target price of 300 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -.9% from the opening price of 302.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 22 points and increased 72.6 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 317.08 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 136.1 GBX.

Pets at Home Group PLC has a 50 day moving average of 291.73 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 233.70. There are currently 500,000,000 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,141,846. Market capitalisation for LON:PETS is £1,482,899,932 GBP.

