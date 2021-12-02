Petropavlovsk PLC 25.3% potential upside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Petropavlovsk PLC with ticker (LON:POG) now has a potential upside of 25.3% according to Peel Hunt Limited.







Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 25 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Petropavlovsk PLC share price of 19 GBX at opening today (02/12/2021) indicates a potential upside of 25.3%. Trading has ranged between 18 (52 week low) and 34 (52 week high) with an average of 6,905,842 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £829,644,915.



Petropavlovsk PLC is a gold mining company. The Company operates gold mines in Russia. The Company’s segments include Pioneer, Pokrovskiy, Malomir and Albyn hard-rock gold mines, and Corporate and other segment. The Pokrovskiy, Pioneer, Malomir and Albyn hard-rock gold mines are engaged in gold and silver production, as well as field exploration and mine development. Its other projects include Visokoe and Tokur assets, which are at an advanced stage of development. Pioneer is located on the south side of the Mongolo-Okhotskiy fold/thrust line. Albyn mine has a total project area of approximately 1,160 square kilometers. Pokrovskiy is located on the south side of the Mongolo-Okhotskiy regional belt, approximately 40 kilometers south of Pioneer. Malomir is in the north east of the Amur region, approximately 670 kilometers from Pokrovskiy.







