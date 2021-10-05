PetroNeft Resources production, operating cash flows and capital structure significantly increased (Interview)

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR) CEO David Sturt joins DirectorsTalk Interviews to discuss financial and operating results for the half-year period ended 30th June 2021. David talks us through the key highlights, explains why there has been a change in strategy, plans for Licence 67, how it affects plans on Licence 61 and the activity we can expect from the company in the coming months.

PetroNeft Resources is an oil & gas exploration and production company, operating in the Tomsk Oblast, Russian Federation, Its 90% owner and operator of Licence 67 and 50% owner and operator of Licence 61.