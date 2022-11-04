Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petro – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.0% Upside

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petro found using ticker (PBR) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 14 with a mean TP of 16.45. Now with the previous closing price of 12.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.0%. The day 50 moving average is 13.76 and the 200 day MA is 13.66. The company has a market cap of $85,113m. Visit the company website at: https://petrobras.com.br

The potential market cap would be $109,813m based on the market concensus.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production and natural gas processing business. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

