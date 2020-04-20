Petrofac Limited 81.4% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Petrofac Limited using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PFC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Petrofac Limited are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 300 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 81.4% from the opening price of 165.35 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 3.15 points and decreased 214.65 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 490.95 GBX while the 52 week low is 150 GBX.

Petrofac Limited has a 50 day moving average of 266.50 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 368.33. There are currently 345,912,747 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,621,161. Market capitalisation for LON:PFC is £563,069,850 GBP.

