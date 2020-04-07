Petrofac Limited 7.3% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

Petrofac Limited with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PFC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Petrofac Limited are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 190 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -7.3% from the opening price of 205 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 15 points and decreased 189 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 530 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 150 GBX.

Petrofac Limited has a 50 day moving average of 291.76 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 376.78. There are currently 345,912,747 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,493,086. Market capitalisation for LON:PFC is £732,319,073 GBP.

