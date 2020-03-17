Petrofac Limited 58% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Petrofac Limited using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PFC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Petrofac Limited are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 316 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 58.0% from today’s opening price of 200 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 165 points and decreased 176 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 530 GBX while the year low share price is currently 150 GBX.

Petrofac Limited has a 50 day moving average of 345.58 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at . There are currently 345,912,747 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,860,000. Market capitalisation for LON:PFC is £609,325,282 GBP.

