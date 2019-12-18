Petrofac Limited 58.2% Potential Upside Indicated by Societe Generale

Petrofac Limited with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PFC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Societe Generale. Petrofac Limited are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Societe Generale have set their target price at 595 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 58.2% from today’s opening price of 376 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 21.2 points and decreased 44.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 562 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 367.6 GBX.

Petrofac Limited has a 50 day moving average of 402.20 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 430.05. There are currently 345,912,747 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,177,676. Market capitalisation for LON:PFC is £1,297,172,801 GBP.