Petrofac Limited 4.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Petrofac Limited using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PFC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Petrofac Limited are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 210 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -4.5% from the opening price of 220 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 0.2 points and decreased 166 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 530 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 150 GBX.

Petrofac Limited has a 50 day moving average of 286.24 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 374.59. There are currently 345,912,747 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,538,388. Market capitalisation for LON:PFC is £737,485,966 GBP.

