Petrofac Limited 19.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by Bernstein Bank

Petrofac Limited with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PFC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrade’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ today by analysts at Bernstein Bank. Petrofac Limited are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Bernstein Bank have set their target price at 110 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -19.4% from the opening price of 136.55 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 43.6 points and decreased 56.3 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 460.3 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 133 GBX.

Petrofac Limited has a 50 day moving average of 168.11 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 246.88. There are currently 345,912,747 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,705,091. Market capitalisation for LON:PFC is £467,846,990 GBP.

