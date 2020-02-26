Petrofac Limited 11% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Petrofac Limited with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PFC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Petrofac Limited are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set their target price at 390 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 11.0% from today’s opening price of 351.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 7.1 points and decreased 44.6 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 530 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 333.51 GBX.

Petrofac Limited has a 50 day moving average of 376.03 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 405.09. There are currently 345,912,747 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,169,097. Market capitalisation for LON:PFC is £1,217,266,935 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn