Petrofac Limited 11.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Kepler Cheuvreux

Petrofac Limited using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PFC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux. Petrofac Limited are listed in the Oil & Gas sector within UK Main Market. Kepler Cheuvreux have set a target price of 420 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 11.1% from today’s opening price of 378 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 17.6 points and decreased 47.8 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 562 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 367.6 GBX.

Petrofac Limited has a 50 day moving average of 401.88 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 429.46. There are currently 345,912,747 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,245,238. Market capitalisation for LON:PFC is £1,320,348,997 GBP.