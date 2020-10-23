PetroChina Company Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 63.9% Upside

PetroChina Company Limited found using ticker (PTR) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 47.4 and 45.48 and has a mean target at 46.44. Now with the previous closing price of 28.34 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 63.9%. The day 50 moving average is 30.54 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.04. The market capitalisation for the company is $105,487m. Company Website: http://www.petrochina.com.cn

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. Its Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The company’s Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. Its Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total length of 87,144 km, including 53,291 km of natural gas pipelines, 20,091 km of crude oil pipelines, and 13,762 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; import and export of goods and technology; and import and export agency business, as well as provision of technology promotion, professional contractor, and main contractor services; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

