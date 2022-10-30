Twitter Linkedin Facebook

PetroChina Company Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 47.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

PetroChina Company Limited found using ticker (PTR) have now 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 76.4 and 61.2 and has a mean target at 69.65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.09 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 47.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 45.35 and the 200 day MA is 48.73. The market capitalisation for the company is $136,899m. Visit the company website at: 0

The potential market cap would be $202,484m based on the market concensus.

