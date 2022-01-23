Twitter
PetroChina Company Limited – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

PetroChina Company Limited with ticker code (PTR) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 84 and 50.5 calculating the mean target price we have 65.9. With the stocks previous close at 50.09 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.6%. The 50 day MA is 45.82 while the 200 day moving average is 44.48. The market capitalisation for the company is $142,378m. Visit the company website at: https://www.petrochina.com.cn

The potential market cap would be $187,317m based on the market concensus.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total length of 31,151 km, including 22,555 km of natural gas pipelines, 7,190 km of crude oil pipelines, and 1,406 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

