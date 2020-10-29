Petra Diamonds Limited 97.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds Limited using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PDL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Petra Diamonds Limited are listed in the Basic Materials sector within International Main Market. Berenberg Bank have set a target price of 3 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 97.4% from today’s opening price of 1.52 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 0.18 points and increased 0.14 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 11.78 GBX while the 52 week low is 0.72 GBX.

Petra Diamonds Limited has a 50 day moving average of 1.79 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 3.04. There are currently 865,431,343 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 5,108,121. Market capitalisation for LON:PDL is £14,002,679 GBP.

