Petra Diamonds Limited 6.4% Potential Upside Indicated by Berenberg

Petra Diamonds Limited using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PDL) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Berenberg. Petra Diamonds Limited are listed in the Basic Materials sector within International Main Market. Berenberg have set their target price at 10 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 6.4% from today’s opening price of 9.4 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 0.61 points and increased 1.9 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 42.5 GBX while the 52 week low is 6.21 GBX.

Petra Diamonds Limited has a 50 day moving average of 9.10 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 13.16. There are currently 865,431,343 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,773,726. Market capitalisation for LON:PDL is £83,669,904 GBP.