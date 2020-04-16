Petra Diamonds Limited 20% Potential Upside Indicated by Barclays Capital

Petra Diamonds Limited with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PDL) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Petra Diamonds Limited are listed in the Basic Materials sector within International Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 3 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 20.0% from the opening price of 2.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 1.06 points and decreased 6.1 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 26.48 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 0.72 GBX.

Petra Diamonds Limited has a 50 day moving average of 4.34 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 8.35. There are currently 472,436,873 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 24,127,192. Market capitalisation for LON:PDL is £21,635,783 GBP.

