Petra Diamonds Limited 14.0% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Petra Diamonds Limited with ticker (LON:PDL) now has a potential upside of 14.0% according to Barclays.







Barclays set a target price of 100 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Petra Diamonds Limited share price of 86 GBX at opening today (13/07/2022) indicates a potential upside of 14.0%. Trading has ranged between (52 week low) and 88 (52 week high) with an average of 393,127 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £171,898,737.



Petra Diamonds Limited is an independent diamond mining company and a supplier of rough diamonds to the international market from its portfolio of mines in South Africa and Tanzania. The Company’s segments include Mining and Exploration. The Mining segment is engaged in the extraction and sale of rough diamonds from mining operations in South Africa and Tanzania. The Exploration segment focuses on exploration activities. Its portfolio incorporates underground pipe mines and an open cast mine. Its mines include Cullinan, Finsch, Koffiefontein and Williamson. The Cullinan mines provide diamonds mines in British crown jewels. The Finsch mines provide benefits to infrastructure, including modern processing plant. The Koffiefontein mine produces white stones. The Williamson mine is a diamond producer.







