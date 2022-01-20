Twitter
Petra Diamonds Limited -.6% potential downside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds Limited with ticker (LON:PDL) now has a potential downside of -.6% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 85 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Petra Diamonds Limited share price of 86 GBX at opening today (20/01/2022) indicates a potential downside of -.6%. Trading has ranged between 45 (52 week low) and 101 (52 week high) with an average of 202,372 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £167,640,144.

Petra Diamonds Limited is an independent diamond mining company and a supplier of rough diamonds to the international market from its portfolio of mines in South Africa and Tanzania. The Company’s segments include Mining and Exploration. The Mining segment is engaged in the extraction and sale of rough diamonds from mining operations in South Africa and Tanzania. The Exploration segment focuses on exploration activities. Its portfolio incorporates underground pipe mines and an open cast mine. Its mines include Cullinan, Finsch, Koffiefontein and Williamson. The Cullinan mines provide diamonds mines in British crown jewels. The Finsch mines provide benefits to infrastructure, including modern processing plant. The Koffiefontein mine produces white stones. The Williamson mine is a diamond producer.



