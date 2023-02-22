Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Petershill Partners PLC 42.6% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Broker Ratings

Petershill Partners PLC with ticker (LON:PHLL) now has a potential upside of 42.6% according to Jefferies.



Jefferies set a target price of 290 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Petershill Partners PLC share price of 167 GBX at opening today (22/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 42.6%. Trading has ranged between 158 (52 week low) and 293 (52 week high) with an average of 792,403 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,843,421,818.

Petershill Partners plc is a United Kingdom-based diversified, global alternatives investment company. The Company is focused on private equity and other private capital strategies. The Company is a General Partner (GP) solutions investment company that provides capital to alternative asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. Through its interests in 25 alternative asset management firms (Partner-firms), it provides investors with exposure to the growth and profitability of the alternative asset management industry. The Company invests into Partner-firms whose funds generate earnings, primarily in the form of fees. It participates in the fee income from more than 200 underlying funds that are diversified across multiple factors, such as asset class, investment strategy, and investment lifecycle. The Company is operated by Goldman Sachs Asset Management.



Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

    Twitter
    LinkedIn
    Facebook
    Email
    Reddit
    Telegram
    WhatsApp
    Pocket

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100

      FTSE 100 News

      FTSE 250

      AIM All Share Index

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.