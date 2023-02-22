Petershill Partners PLC 42.6% potential upside indicated by Jefferies

Petershill Partners PLC with ticker (LON:PHLL) now has a potential upside of 42.6% according to Jefferies.







Jefferies set a target price of 290 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Petershill Partners PLC share price of 167 GBX at opening today (22/02/2023) indicates a potential upside of 42.6%. Trading has ranged between 158 (52 week low) and 293 (52 week high) with an average of 792,403 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,843,421,818.



Petershill Partners plc is a United Kingdom-based diversified, global alternatives investment company. The Company is focused on private equity and other private capital strategies. The Company is a General Partner (GP) solutions investment company that provides capital to alternative asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. Through its interests in 25 alternative asset management firms (Partner-firms), it provides investors with exposure to the growth and profitability of the alternative asset management industry. The Company invests into Partner-firms whose funds generate earnings, primarily in the form of fees. It participates in the fee income from more than 200 underlying funds that are diversified across multiple factors, such as asset class, investment strategy, and investment lifecycle. The Company is operated by Goldman Sachs Asset Management.







