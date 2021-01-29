PERSIMMON PLC ORD 10P – Consensus Indicates Potential -.4% Downside

PERSIMMON PLC ORD 10P with EPIC code (LON:PSN) now have 14 analysts in total covering the company. The target price ranges between £31.73 and £20.25 with a mean TP of £26.02. With the shares previous close at £26.13 this would indicate that there is a downside of -.4%. The day 50 moving average is £27.22 and the 200 day MA is £26.13. The company has a market capitalisation of £8b. Find out more information at: http://www.persimmonhomes.com

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.