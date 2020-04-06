Persimmon plc 71% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Persimmon plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PSN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Persimmon plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 2850 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 71.0% from today’s opening price of 1666.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 816.5 points and decreased 1040.5 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 3328 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1367.5 GBX.

Persimmon plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,665.43 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 2,391.72. There are currently 318,929,350 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,929,324. Market capitalisation for LON:PSN is £5,618,531,095 GBP.

