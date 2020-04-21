Persimmon plc 69.5% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Persimmon plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PSN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Persimmon plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set a target price of 3245 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 69.5% from today’s opening price of 1914.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 332.5 points and decreased 1125.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 3328 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1367.5 GBX.

Persimmon plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,448.23 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,398.89. There are currently 318,929,350 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,970,873. Market capitalisation for LON:PSN is £6,166,498,982 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn