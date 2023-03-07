Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Persimmon plc -6.8% potential downside indicated by Peel Hunt Limited

Broker Ratings

Persimmon plc with ticker (LON:PSN) now has a potential downside of -6.8% according to Peel Hunt Limited.



Peel Hunt Limited set a target price of 1,190 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Persimmon plc share price of 1,271 GBX at opening today (07/03/2023) indicates a potential downside of -6.8%. Trading has ranged between 1,114 (52 week low) and 2,366 (52 week high) with an average of 1,404,998 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £4,108,095,541.

Persimmon Plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are primarily engaged in home building business and operate approximately 31 operating businesses across the United Kingdom. It has three brands, three off-site manufacturing facilities, and full fiber broadband service, delivering quality homes to serve local communities. It operates under the brands, Persimmon Homes, Charles Church and Westbury Partnerships. It also owns other brands, such as Tileworks, Brickworks, FibreNest and Space4. Its Persimmon Homes brand delivers a range of traditional family housing throughout the United Kingdom in places where customers wish to live and work. Its Charles Church brand builds tailored homes for local markets. Its Westbury Partnerships focuses on affordable social housing. The Space4 business operates an off-site manufacturing plant producing timber frames, insulated wall panels and roof cassettes as a fabric solution to the construction of new homes.



