Persimmon plc 3.6% Potential Decrease Indicated by Morgan Stanley

Persimmon plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PSN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘EQUAL WEIGHT’ today by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Persimmon plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Morgan Stanley have set a target price of 2650 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -3.6% from today’s opening price of 2749 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 249 points and increased 490 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 2950 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1802.5 GBX.

Persimmon plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,578.74 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,209.52. There are currently 318,902,385 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,533,292. Market capitalisation for LON:PSN is £8,702,846,086 GBP.