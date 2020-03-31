Persimmon plc 22.8% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

Persimmon plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PSN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OVERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. Persimmon plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set a target price of 2270 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 22.8% from the opening price of 1848.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 992.5 points and decreased 864.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 3328 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1367.5 GBX.

Persimmon plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,761.31 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,394.29. There are currently 318,925,545 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,764,648. Market capitalisation for LON:PSN is £5,938,393,647 GBP.

