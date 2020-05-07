Persimmon plc 21% Potential Upside Indicated by Credit Suisse

Persimmon plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PSN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘OUTPERFORM’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Persimmon plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 2724 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 21.0% from the opening price of 2251 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 295 points and decreased 811 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 3328 GBX while the year low share price is currently 1367.5 GBX.

Persimmon plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,193.15 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,409.74. There are currently 318,932,479 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,420,678. Market capitalisation for LON:PSN is £7,329,674,152 GBP.

