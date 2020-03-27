Persimmon plc 20.3% Potential Upside Indicated by UBS

Persimmon plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PSN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at UBS. Persimmon plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set a target price of 2400 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 20.3% from the opening price of 1995 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1083 points and decreased 665 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 3328 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 1367.5 GBX.

Persimmon plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,797.46 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,393.68. There are currently 537,387,897 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,698,412. Market capitalisation for LON:PSN is £6,105,829,559 GBP.

