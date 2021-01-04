Persimmon plc 11.3% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Persimmon plc with EPIC/TICKER LON:PSN has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiteration’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Persimmon plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set a target price of 3160 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 11.3% from the opening price of 2839 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 123 points and increased 242 points respectively.

Persimmon plc LON:PSN has a 50 day moving average of 2,741.04 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 2,503.23The 1 year high for the share price is 3328 GBX while the 52 week low is 1367.5 GBX. There are currently 318,949,155 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,173,842. Market capitalisation for LON:PSN is £8,895,491,932 GBP.