Persimmon plc 10.8% Potential Upside Indicated by Canaccord Genuity

Persimmon plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PSN) had its stock rating noted as ‘Unchanged’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Persimmon plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. Canaccord Genuity have set their target price at 3000 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 10.8% from the opening price of 2707 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 180 points and increased 684 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 2950 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 1802.5 GBX.

Persimmon plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,552.29 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,201.51. There are currently 318,902,385 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,541,694. Market capitalisation for LON:PSN is £8,683,711,943 GBP.