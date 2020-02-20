Persimmon plc 10.7% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Persimmon plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PSN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Persimmon plc are listed in the Consumer Goods sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 3630 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 10.7% from the opening price of 3279 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 302 points and increased 827 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 3328 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 1802.5 GBX.

Persimmon plc has a 50 day moving average of 2,929.80 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 2,330.81. There are currently 318,918,818 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,349,890. Market capitalisation for LON:PSN is £10,568,969,628 GBP.

