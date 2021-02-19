PERSIMMON ORD 10P – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.1% Downside

PERSIMMON ORD 10P with EPIC code (LON:PSN) have now 14 analysts covering the company.The range between the high target price and low target price is between £31.73 and £20.25 meaning the average target price is £26.02. With the shares previous close at £27.72 this indicates there is a potential downside of -6.1%. The 50 day MA is £27.27 and the 200 day MA is £26.35. The company has a market capitalisation of £9b. Visit the company website at: http://www.persimmonhomes.com

Persimmon , together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in York, the United Kingdom.