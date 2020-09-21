PermRock Royalty Trust Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.8% Upside

PermRock Royalty Trust Trust with ticker code (PRT) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 3 and 3 and has a mean target at 3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 1.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 53.8%. The 50 day MA is 2.07 while the 200 day moving average is 2.41. The company has a market capitalisation of $24m. Find out more information at: http://www.permrock.com

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

